North Africa: Regional Congress On Promotion of Oasis Ecosystems, Kicks Off in Tozeur

Tunis/Tunisia — The regional congress on the promotion of oasis ecosystems in North Africa and Mauritania kicked off on Friday in Tozeur, in the presence of about 100 participants from Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania.

Representatives of the Arab League and the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) are also taking part in this two day event (May 17-18).

This congress will help work out a regional project of oasis management in North Africa and Mauritania with a view to develop the oasis agriculture by diversifying the products and rationalising the use of natural resources, Climate officer at the Ministry of the Environment Mohamed Zmerli told TAP.

The goals is also to encourage the private initiatives within the oasis systems and ecological tourism.

"We seek to develop a project that can be applied on the field and achievable over a period of 6 to 10 months. This congress also offers the occasion to share experiences between the different participants," he added.

The event will be crowned by the declaration of Tunis on joint work for sustainable development, that will be a commitment of the participating countries to preserve the oasis ecosystems.

It is organised by the Ministry of the Environment and Local Affairs in collaboration with the World Bank.