Tunisia: SSO - North African Countries Seeking 24 Million Donations to Preserve Their Oases

Tunis/Tunisia — "Participants of the regional conference on the promotion of oases in North Africa and Mauritania held in Tozeur have decided to ask for funding, in the form of donation, in the amount of $10 million dollars, from the Green Climate Fund and $14 million from the Adaptation Fund," said the representative of the Sahara and Sahel Observatory (SSO), Nabil Hmada.

Speaking at the closing of this conference held on May 17 and 18, the official said the finalisation of the funding process will last 15 months and it will benefit six countries concerned by the development of oases, namely Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Egypt and Mauritania.

"The recommendations from this meeting must be implemented, especially those relating to the preservation of oases and their integration into the economic system, as well as the establishment of companies specialising in the investment in this area and the mobilisation of funding, said Minister of Local Affairs and Environment Mokhtar Hammami.

Hammami said "congress participants have come to recognise oases as a historical, cultural, environmental, civilisational, national and international heritage that must be preserved.

They also recommended supporting national, local and international initiatives aimed at improving the adaptation of oases to climate change and strengthening the means of sustainable development within them.

In addition, participants called for a development vision based on an integrated approach between different sectors and stakeholders (government departments, civil society, private sector, university and scientific research institute).

They also called for strengthening mechanisms for cooperation and sharing of experience in the field to for developing a regional work plan for oasis governance, while taking into account local and national specificities and making use of new technologies.

The Regional Conference on Oasis Promotion in North Africa and Mauritania (17-18 May 2019) was organised by the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment in cooperation with the World Bank.