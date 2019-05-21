West Africa: Nigeria Crowned WAFU's Champions

Nigeria beat host Cote d'Ivoire 5-4 on penalties in the final on Saturday (18 May 2019) in Abidjan to be crowned champions of the 2019 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) 'B' Women's Championship.

Tournament sensation Uchenna Kanu levelled for Nigeria in the final minute of added-on time (90+4), cancelling Koko Ange's spectacular free-kick opener in the first half to force the game into penalties. The Super Falcons proved superior on penalties converting all five spot kicks against four by the host nation, a successive final loss for 'Les Elephantes'.

Earlier, last year winners Ghana toppled Mali 8-7 on penalties after a barren stalemate in regulation time.

The eight team tournament held from 8-18 May 2019 featured six teams from the zone plus guests Mali and Senegal. Matches were played at the Robert Champroux Stadium and Parc des Sports, both in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan.

Ivorian Ange was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament whilst Nigerian Kanu picked the top scorer with 10 goals in five matches, including five in the 15-0 thumping of Niger at the group stage. Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, also of Nigeria was named the safest pair of hands.

Results

Group A

08.05.2019 Ghana 2-0 Senegal

08.05.2019 Cote d'Ivoire 5-0 Togo

10.05.2019 Ghana 6-0 Togo

10.05.2019 Cote d'Ivoire 4-0 Senegal

13.05.2019 Ghana 0-0 Cote d'Ivoire

13.05.2019 Senegal 1-2 Togo

Group B

09.05.2019 Nigeria 5-1 Burkina Faso

09.05.2019 Mali 12 -0 Niger

11.05.2019 Nigeria 15-0 Niger

11.05.2019 Mali 3-1 Burkina Faso

14.05.2019 Mali 0-2 Nigeria

14.05.2019 Burkina Faso 5-0 Niger

Semi-Finals

16.05.2019 Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 Mali

16.05.2019 Nigeria 0-0 (4-2pen) Ghana

Third place

18.05.2019 Ghana 0-0 (8-7 pen) Mali

Final

18.05.2019 Nigeria 1-1(5-4 pen) Cote d'Ivoire