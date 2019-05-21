South Africa: 1.5 Tons of Potatoes Await Comrades Runners

Cape Town — With less than three weeks to go until the 2019 Comrades Marathon, runners across South Africa - and the world - are doing their last-minute preparations for race day.

While that is going on, the race's organising committee is ensuring that all Comrades refreshment stations are adequately stocked at strategic points along the route.

Sunday, June 9 will see the 94th running of the Ultimate Human Race.

This will be the 48th up run, starting at the Durban City Hall and finishing 12 hours later at the Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg.

Along the 86.83km route, over 40 refreshment stations will stock the following:

Coke: 30 350 litres

Fanta/Crème Soda: 10 650 litres

Coke paper cups (175ml): 430 000

Water sachets: 2 million

Energy drink sachets: 480 000

Mageu Number 1: 32 640 sachets

Bananas: 9 tons

Oranges: 4.5 tons

Energy biscuits: 500kg

Salticrax biscuits: 500kg

Racefood energy bars: 20 000

Cooked potatoes: 1.5 tons

Source: Sport24