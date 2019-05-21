Namibia: Nyambe Excited to Represent Namibia

WINDHOEK - Ryan Nyambe says he will give his all when he lines up for the Brave Warriors in the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Egypt.

In an interview with Nampa on Monday, the Blackburn Rovers defender in the English Championship, who jetted into Namibia on Friday, said he has already met national team coach Ricardo Mannetti.

He could have chosen to play for England, but the lure of donning Namibia's national colours was too big to resist, he added.

"I was born in Namibia, and the opportunity to come home for any Namibian is too great to resist, hence I had to come. I am excited to be here," Nyambe said.

While he has been thinking about playing for the Brave Warriors since he was 17, he took his time to make an informed decision.

Nyambe, who plays right-back or centre-half, said he does not know much about Namibian football, but was excited when he watched the Standard Bank Top 8 cup final between Tigers and African Stars on Saturday.

"I know a few players like Ronald Ketjijere. I have also been learning the national anthem as well, seeing that I left the country when I was very young. I have lived in England for most of my life, so I will have to learn more, going forward," he said.

The player added that he believes if the current players pull together, they will go far, saying the underdog tag at Afcon will make it easier for the Brave Warriors to play without pressure.

As for his meeting with Mannetti, Nyambe said the coach outlined his plans regarding where he was going to use him, as well as the preparations for the tournament.

"He seems like a nice guy, I like him already. He made so much effort to get me to make up my mind to play for the Brave Warriors. He has been in constant touch with me and my mother, and for a manager to do that by himself proves he was interested in me," he added.

Nyambe also revealed that he was applying for a Namibian passport, which he hopes to have by next week.

The player said he will add a bit of English flair to the Namibian game, and was hoping to watch a few more videos of the team playing so as to get an idea of his teammates' style of play.

The 2019 Afcon tournament is scheduled to take place in Egypt between 21 June and 19 July. - Nampa