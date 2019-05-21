Namibia: Nothing Wrong With Wearing Party Regalia - Ndeitunga

NAMIBIAN POLICE inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga says people can wear any political party regalia at any event, provided it is not offensive.

Ndeitunga told The Namibian yesterday following an incident where the police questioned a man for wearing an Economic Freedom Fighters' T-shirt at former president Sam Nujoma's 90th birthday party at Etunda village, Okahao constituency on Saturday.

The EFF, led by Julius Malema, is South Africa's third-biggest party that has scored 44 seats in parliament after the recent elections there.

Ndeitunga said the police could not interrogate or ban anyone from wearing political party regalia at such occasions, unless it was offensive.

"In a normal situation, it is normal for anyone to wear party regalia of any political party of their choice at a high-ranking official's birthday party. It is not a problem. However, I cannot say much because I was not briefed on the matter, and I'm currently out of the country," he added.

Warren 'Untag' Alfred claimed that the police dragged him out of the tent for no apparent reason.

"I think the police had a problem with the people who were seated at our table, and they used my EFF party regalia as an excuse," he later told The Namibian.

Alfred said the police held and allegedly interrogated him on why he was wearing EFF regalia "at an event of such magnitude".

"I mean, I do not think it is a big deal for anyone to wear political party regalia at a birthday party; it is not a political party rally or national event. The police screened me before I entered the party grounds, and none of the officers questioned or interrogated me," he continued.

The Namibian saw the police holding Alfred while interrogating him.

However, before the reporter could get comment from the police, they immediately let go of Alfred, saying the matter had been resolved. The police at the scene declined to comment on whether they were acting on instructions of the organisers of the event.

Personal assistant to Nujoma and one of the birthday party organisers, John Nauta, said he was not aware of the incident as he only learned about it from social media.

"I understand the police questioned the gentleman, but I was not aware of the matter. I only saw it on social media. No one instructed the police to question him, I guess the police were doing their job, and nothing else. I cannot comment any further," said Nauta.