21 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Injuries or Fatalities Reported in Germiston Train Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Canny Maphanga

No injuries or fatalities were reported after a train caught fire in Dinwiddie, Germiston, on Tuesday, according to Ekurhuleni Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

"We received a call at 06:30, saying a train was on fire... next to the Scaw Metals company.

"Upon arrival, EMS found that the centre engine coach was burning," Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi told News24 on Tuesday.

The train was carrying passengers from Vereeniging to Germiston when the incident happened.

"There were passengers, but they moved to another coach once the fire started and no casualties or injuries were reported.

"Back-up services were called off after the fire was contained by EMS," Ntladi added.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

Law enforcement were on the scene to investigate.

Source: News24

South Africa

Caster Semenya to Race in 3000m Event in California

South Africa's two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya will race the 3,000 meters at the Diamond League Prefontaine… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.