Liberia: Deputy Speaker Moye Tight-Lipped On 2020 Senatorial Bid

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince K. Moye of Bong County District #2, is yet to confirm whether he should accept numerous petitions to contest the 2020 Bong County senatorial elections.

Rep. Moye has already announced that he will not seek re-election in 2023 poll.

The Daily Observer has reliably gathered that a number of youths, women and traditional groups have petitioned Moye to accept the challenge and declare his intention to run as senator in next year's election.

It would be unprecedented for Moye, a sitting deputy speaker, to relinquish the prestige and benefits of said office to become a senator.

At the formal dedication of the newly constructed teachers' quarters over the weekend in Bellemu, Panta District, Bong County District #4, former Representative George Mulbah said what matters most for every Bong County resident is the county. "Therefore," he warned, "anybody who tries to play with the unity of the county, will be pursued politically until such person(s) realize that the strength of the county lies in its unity."

The teachers' quarters were constructed by Representative Robert Womba.

Mulbah was throwing jabs at Senator Henry Yallah, who is seeking reelection, and earlier proposed a bill to separate Upper Bong from Lower Bong, arguing that the separation will bring more development to Lower Bong; an area that he claimed has been marginalized.

Sen. Yallah argued that Lower Bong has a population of about 89,000, and should therefore be developed. The area, he said, has the same population as River Gee County and other counties in the Southeast.

With that in mind, Mr. Mulbah further said though the position of deputy speaker is a very big job, which has it own budget of about a million United States dollars, the residents were literally begging Rep. Moye to forgo the post to canvass for the senatorial post of the county, "which we are confident he will win."

"Right now if you see us running all around, we are running behind him to be Senator of the county, because we will not be hiding our attention; we are begging him... ," Mr. Mulbah said.

A source on Capitol Hill said Rep. Moye is still studying the odds, and there are high considerations of him contesting the 2020 senatorial elections.

But in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, Moye said: "It is news to me, but I don't know, and I have not given it a yes, but from the onset, l think what prompted this whole news is because I previously said I am not going to run for the third term in District #2."

Moye recently told newsmen in Gbarnga that he will not seek a third term because he wants to give others the chance to serve their people.