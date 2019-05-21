South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Sends Condolences to Steenkamp Family

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has sent her condolences to the family and friends of Judge Anton Steenkamp after an unfortunate encounter with a black mamba.

Judge Steenkamp was on holiday in Zambia when he met his untimely departure after being bitten by the snake.

The Minister has requested the South African High Commission in Zambia to provide all the necessary support to the Steenkamp family that is already in Zambia to prepare for the repatriation of his remains.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation