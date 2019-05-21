20 May 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Invites Media to Apply for Accreditation for Inauguration of Premier

Members of the media wishing to attend and cover the Inauguration of the Premier of North West on Monday, 27 May 2019 at the Mmabatho Convention Centre at 09h00, are requested to apply for accreditation.

The information required for media accreditation is as follows:

Name and Surname of the reporter / photographer / camera-person

Name of the media house

ID number of the reporter / photographer

Contact number of the reporter / photographer

Kindly note that only one reporter and one photographer /camera-person per media house will be accredited.

The deadline for submission of the requested details is this Wednesday, 22 May at 15h00.

The details must be emailed to Abigail Batala on ABatala@nwpg.gov.za

Please note that details received after the cut-off date will not be accepted.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier

South Africa

