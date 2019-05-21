South Africa: Peyper to Ref Bulls V Brumbies in Canberra

Cape Town — South Africa's Jaco Peyper will referee the Bulls' Super Rugby encounter against the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday (kick-off 11:45 SA time).

Peyper will be assisted by countryman Egon Seconds and New Zealand's Paul Williams, with Australia's James Leckie the television match official (TMO).

Peyper and Seconds will also be assistant referees for Saturday's Waratahs v Jaguares clash in Sydney (11:45 SA time).

For Saturday's matches in South Africa, Australia's Nic Berry has again been named as referee for the Stormers when they host the Highlanders in Cape Town (15:05).

Berry will be assisted by three South Africans - AJ Jacobs and Divan Uys as assistant referees and Willie Vos as TMO.

In the final game of the weekend, local referee Marius van der Westhuizen be in charge of the South African derby between the Sharks and Lions in Durban (17:15).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots Cwengile Jadezweni and Stefan Geldenhuys, with Christie du Preez the television match official (TMO).

Source: Sport24