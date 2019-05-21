Western Sahara: Deterioration of Health Condition of Sahrawi Political Prisoner Brahim Daddi Ismaeli

Ait Melloul (Morocco) — The Moroccan local prison administration of Ait Melloul 2 on Thursday transferred Sahrawi political prisoner, among the Gdeim Izik group, Brahim Daddi Ismaili, to hospital for medical examinations, as a result of his deteriorating health condition, amid heightened security guard.

Family members of the Sahrawi political prisoner, who were present near the hospital, saw him on his arrival handcuffed and surrounded by more than 15 police guards.

The family members of the Sahrawi political prisoner were prevented from meeting him, especially his deteriorating health condition requires surgery, according to the Association for the Protection of Sahrawi Prisoners.

The Sahrawi political prisoner, among the Gdeim Izik group, Brahim Daddi Ismaili, is in local jail of Ait Melloul 2, in the suburbs of the southern city of Agadir, under a harsh and unfair sentence of life imprisonment during an unfair trial that lacks fair trial guarantees, which took place in Salé, Morocco, as witnessed by international human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and others.