Cameroon: Spain-Cameroon - Loopholes Lionesses Need to Correct

The 4-0 defeat suffered in the hands of Spain in Guadalajara on Friday May 17, 2019 serves as a pointer to what still needs to be done.

Less than one month to the FIFA Women's World Cup all does not seem to be promising for the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon. The national women's football team was beaten by Spain 4-0 in a friendly encounter that took place in Guadalajara, Spain, on Friday, May 17, 2019. The match was part of preparations for the 2019 FIFA Women World Cup that kicks off in France on June 7, 2019.

The performance of the Lionesses leaves much to be desired. Despite preparations under the supervision of Head coach Alain Djeumfa, the performance of the team last Friday is enough evidence that much work still needs to be done.

Last Friday's encounter was the first major international friendly for the Lionesses. The match took place barely hours after the Lionesses arrived in Spain. The players did not have enough time to rest and to get used to the climate. That alone was enough to hinder their performance. Also, the match was to enable the Lionesses have a taste of the task that awaits them at the World Cup.

Apart from that some key players like Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Gaelle Enganamouit, Nchout Ajara Njoya and Augustine Ejangue Siliki are yet to join the team. Before leaving the country, the objective of the team is to go beyond the eighth finals stage in 2015 in Canada and even play the final.

Last Friday's 40 defeat means much work needs to be done in the different compartments of the team. This notwithstanding, the Indomitable Lionesses are fine-tuning their skills in Spain ahead of the World Cup. Coach Alain Djeumfa and the players are working out winning strategies and make some adjustments where necessary in order to have a good performance at the World Cup. Cameroon will play three more friendly matches with some local teams in Spain before leaving for France.

The next match against Levante has been billed for Thursday May 23, 2019. A total of 26 players were selected for the training camp. After the training in Spain three players will be dropped from the squad. The team will leave for France on June 6, 2019.