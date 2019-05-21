Tanzania: Women in Kigoma Region Fined for Giving Birth At Home

Kibondo — Pregnant women giving birth outside health facilities in Kibondo District, Kigoma Region face a fine of between Sh20, 000 and Sh50, 000.

They are obliged to pay the fine when they attend clinic for follow up services such as vaccination of their babies.

Muhambwe lawmaker Atashasta Nditiye (CCM) who doubles as Works, Transport and Communications deputy minister raised the matter this weekend during a tour of the area.

"Our wives are fined between Sh20, 000 and Sh50, 000 when visiting dispensaries for other services after giving birth at home. This is unacceptable," said Nicolaus Sabuni, a resident of Kibondo District.

His sentiments were echoed by Halima Maulid, a resident who got an opportunity to voice her concern before their representative.

In a swift reaction, Kibondo District acting Chief Medical Officer Innocent Sunamie said his office had already directed those involved to immediately stop or else face disciplinary action.

"We will make a close follow-up to establish whether this is still going on," he pledged.

Mr Nditiye warned that the government would not tolerate officials with a behavior which could likely plunge the government into conflict with citizens.

"We will not let this slide," he said, directing Mr Sunamie to work on the matter and file a report for further action.