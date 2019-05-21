Namibia: Foreign Interest in Narib's Golden Spikes

BOTSWANA'S former world and current Commonwealth Games champion Amantle Montsho could feature alongside several stars from abroad at the Narib Annual Track and Field Golden Spikes Series third leg, event founder Ernst Narib says.

Other Batswana, a Zimbabwean and a couple of South Africans have confirmed their participation at the Swakopmund meeting on 1 June, said Narib, who started the series in February to provide compatriots with regular competitive action.

"For the first time in the short history of the event, we will see a host of international athletes, namely from South Africa, and a large number from Botswana and Zimbabwe, who have confirmed to making the trip to compete in Namibia. Amantle Monstho has also shown interest," Narib told The Namibian Sport on Wednesday.

He believes the visitors, many of whom are national champions, will raise the event's competitive level and profile.

The athletes represent the Lions Den Athletics club of the Botswana Police Services, University of Botswana Athletics Club, Maun Athletics Club in Botswana; and TUT Athletics Club, Eagles Club, and Tuks Athletics Club, all from South Africa.

In Botswana's confirmed contingent are national women's triple jump and long jump champion Titose Chilume; national men's 110m hurdles record holder Kemorena Tisang; national women's 100m hurdles champion Lefika Kgalalelo; and Rifilwe Marion Murangi, who specialises in the women's 100m and 200m sprints.

The 400m men's start list is expected to feature Ranti Digale, who helped South Africa to sixth position at the IAAF World Relays on Sunday. Digale has a personal best time of 45,6 seconds.

Also coming from South Africa is former 400m hurdles national junior champion Tshegofatso Mathopa, while sprinter Yvonne Tatenda Thomas is the sole entry from Zimbabwe.

"There are emails and texts still coming in, so the numbers could increase," Narib enthused.