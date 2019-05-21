South Africa: PE K9 Unit Arrest Abalone Poachers

press release

PE K9 unit members arrested four alleged abalone poachers yesterday afternoon after they received a call for assistance from Dark Water Ops (anti- abalone poaching unit).

It is alleged that at about 12:00 on 20/05, the anti- poaching unit observed suspicious activity at Noordhoek beach in Marine Drive. The K9 unit members were contacted for assistance. A diver retrieved two large bags containing fresh abalone from the water (481 units). The estimated street value of the abalone is over R1 million. Diving equipment and a silver grey Citroen belonging to the suspects was also confiscated.

The suspects aged between 32 and 51 years old were detained on a charge of illegal possession of abalone. They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court today, 21 May 2019.