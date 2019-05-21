South Africa: Possibly Wounded CIT Robber Sought

press release

An urgent call is being made to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of a gunshot victim in the Phokeng policing area of the North West Province to please come forward with such information.

Last night at about 18:00, two cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicles were attacked by a group of armed robbers on road R565 Boshoek within the Phokeng policing area.

The guards bravely fought back and during the ensuing gun battle one suspect was shot. The suspect appeared to have been critically wounded as was bleeding profusely. The wounded suspect was removed from the scene by his accomplices. No money was taken.

We are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the wounded suspect to please contact our toll free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.