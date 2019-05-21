South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Drugs and Unlicensed Firearm

press release

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Mqanduli members who were conducting stop and search around town yesterday the 19 May at about 12h00. In his possession they found 11 and 1 half Boss Mandrax, value amounting to R475 cellphones and a wallet that contained suspected stolen bank cards.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was arrested at Gogozayo junction in Mqanduli yesterday at about 22h00. Members were attending an accident that was reported and when approaching a scene of crime, the suspect who was the driver of another vehicle, attempted to flee but was chased by police who found him in possession of a CZ83 pistol with the serial number filed off. The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it cannot be linked to other crimes.

Both suspects will appear before Mqanduli Court soon.