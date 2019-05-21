Kenya: Akothee Traumatized After Being Spanked By Rowdy Team Mafisi Fans

Kenyan singer Akothee has lamented on the trauma she suffered on stage during a live performance in Oslo, Norway at the weekend.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Akothee narrated how rowdy fans grabbed at her person while others painfully spanked her derrière as she was performing.

Akothee however seems to blame herself for taking to the stage without the security of her bodyguards.

At some point, she says, she had to play hide and seek from a guy who got too aggressive.

SECURITY

"I think I forget myself at times, whom did I think I was to make a move without security though did I think I was in Turkana? The first time trying shit without security, not even my personal security NEVER EVER AGAIN that was TRAUMA, fan love is real, but it can get dangerous and overwhelming for an artist," said Akothee.

I THINK I FORGET MYSELF AT TIMES , WHOM DID I THINK I WAS TO MAKE A MOVE WITHOUT SECURITY THOUGH 🤔🤔 DID I THINK I WAS IN TURKANA? The first time trying shit without security , not even my personal security NEVER EVER AGAIN 🤔🤔🤔🤔 that was TRAUMA , fan love is real , but it can get dangerous & overwhelming for an artist , never underestimate the crowd, at some point I had to play hide and seek with a guy who almost lifted me up😭😭😭😭 thank God Fans came on stage I could hide between them, I looked left right to give signal like hey I need help 🙆🙆🙆🙆, but everyone seems to be having fun and they thought it was my way of enjoyment 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔I received alot of slaps in my flat buttocks and you know they are almost bones , some slaps really went INNNNN 😭😭😭 , I Dont enjoy Spanks If a man did it to me in the middle of SEX , I woukd simply stop and put on my panties, 🤔🤔, is it a fight🤔 I cant upload that video my crush will go maaad , @billyblaanks visa delayed I missed my brother @foky_mopao soo much , @nellyoaks 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I got into the hotel and broke down 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭, Thank you OSLO THAT LOVE WAS UNIQUE OF ITS OWN KIND I LOVE YOU RIGHT BACK GOOD BYE TILL NEXT TIME 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

"I had to play hide and seek with a guy who almost lifted me up thank God Fans came on stage I could hide between them, I looked left right to give signal like hey I need help but everyone seems to be having fun and they thought it was my way of enjoyment I received a lot of slaps in my flat buttocks and you know they are almost bones, some slaps really went INNNNN," she added.

BROKE DOWN

She says after the traumatic experience she broke down when she arrived at her hotel room.

During her performance, Akothee wore one of her daring outfits of a white bikini cut bodysuit with brown heeled boots.

In most of her performance, the mother of five is known for her explosive theatrics as she looks to impress her fans.

For instance, while performing in Mombasa in February she left her fans speechless as she threw her legs apart while lying with his back on the ground.