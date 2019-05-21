South Africa: Calls for Unity As Dugmore Prepares to Lead ANC Western Cape MPLs After Troubled Week

The ANC in the Western Cape, through its newly appointed leader in the provincial legislature, has pledged to serve the people, play a constructive role as an official opposition, and to hold the DA accountable.

Cameron Dugmore emerged on Monday as the ANC's preferred candidate to lead the province, following a special ANC NEC meeting in Cape Town. Dugmore, together with other members deployed to the legislature, will be sworn in on Wednesday.

The provincial ANC is scrambling for stability following weeks of controversy owing to a R1m donation from businessman Iqbal Survé. Having initially accepted the donation, the party did an about-turn, choosing to give it back.

After announcing their intention to return the donation, it soon emerged that it had not been returned.

The party then resolved to suspend provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion.

In another about-turn on Friday last week, the party then decided to lift Gillion's suspension.

Expectations

The provincial ANC then banned political head of communications, Lionel Adendorf, from making statement on behalf of the province last week.

On Tuesday morning, provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs met ANC members in the Western Cape legislature to discuss expectations of them.

Jacobs said he had called for "unity" in a "business-like" meeting.

"The caucus pledged itself to help rebuild the ANC in the Western Cape. They also pledged to be an effective opposition, one that will hold the DA accountable and demand that it serves all of our people and not just a few," he said.

Dugmore has been tasked with bringing stability to the province, saying: "This is the beginning of a long, hard but exciting journey. I'm encouraged by the energy, discipline and commitment of our ANC members of the provincial legislature.

"We will do our best to make the ANC proud and, most importantly, serve our people by being an effective, diligent and constructive opposition. The ANC will serve the people, play a constructive role as an effective official opposition and hold the DA accountable," said Dugmore.

The ANC in the Western Cape is also coming off the back of a disappointing showing during the May 8 elections - receiving just 28.63% of the votes - a decrease from the 32.89% in 2014.

Source: News24