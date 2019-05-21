21 May 2019

South Africa: Car Crashes Into River Leaving One Dead, Five Injured

Pietermaritzburg — One woman was killed and five others injured this morning when a light motor vehicle crashed into the river off Commercial Road in Pietermaritzburg.

ER24 personnel were called to the scene shortly after 04h15 to find the SAPS Search and Rescue Services already in attendance.

A light motor vehicle was found in the middle of the river, with three of the occupants found seated on the banks.

Search and Rescue Services and ER24 medics climbed into the river to retrieve the three other patients that had also been in the vehicle.

Once retrieved, paramedics found that a woman, believed to be in her 20s, had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

Five other patients were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries.

The patients were treated and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

