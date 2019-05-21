21 May 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Body of Man Found in Duzi River

Pietermaritzburg — The body of a man was found this morning in the Duzi River near Commercial Road in Pietermaritzburg.

SAPS Search and Rescue were already on the scene from an earlier incident where a light motor vehicle crashed into the Duzi river, killing one person and leaving five others injured.

ER24 personnel were called to the scene at 06h50 after the SAPS Search and Rescue Canine alert authorities to a body found approximately ten metres away from the first incident.

On assessment, ER24 paramedics found that the man had been dead for some time. Nothing more could be done.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Copyright © 2019 ER24.