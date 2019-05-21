Kenya: Dorm Fire - Three Magumu Students Arrested

Police in Nyandarua have arrested three Magumu Boys High School students in connection with the burning of a dormitory on Sunday night.

The three were captured by CCTV camera's setting the dormitory that hosts 156 students on fire. The school is located at Njabini in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County.

INVESTIGATIONS

Kinangop sub-county Police Commander Charles Rotich who confirmed the arrest said: "The students have refused to talk, but investigations are ongoing, we have all the evidence we need, we know where they bought the petrol from."

Mr Mburu Muchoki, the principal, said the affected 156 students are now sharing beds with other students in the other dormitories.

"The 156 students have been distributed to the other three already congested dormitories," said Mr Muchoki on Monday evening after receiving bedding donated by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia.

INVESTIGATIONS

"The students lost their bedding, uniforms, learning materials and other personal effects. We have received from the governor enough mattresses, blankets, and bed sheets," said Mr Muchoki.

He said that lessons will continue as usual despite the challenges, as police continue with their investigations.