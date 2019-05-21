Kenya: Graft Detectives Arrest Three More Kisii County Officials

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on Monday evening arrested three more Kisii County government officials on charges related to abuse of office. This brings the total number of those arrested to four.

CORRUPTION

Mogeni Sikare Kefa (inspector mobile revenue compliance officer) now working with the Ministry of Housing in the national government, George Otieno Oketch (an accountant in the county roads department) and James Omwoyo Obare (weights and measures officer) will be arraigned on Tuesday.

On Monday, a former Kisii County employee and a nominee to the National Transport and Safety Authority board was charged in court with abuse of office.

Mr John Ndege Obwocha, a former chief officer for trade in the department of liquor licensing was arrested on Saturday by EACC detectives.

He is accused of printing duplicate liquor license certificates thereby denying the county of revenue.

MORE SUSPECTS

"We are still looking for two more suspects," said South Nyanza Region EACC Director David Kangara.

Mr Kangara said the arrests follow an investigation done on allegations of loss of funds and failure to comply with the law in the issuance of liquor licenses in 2016.

He faces other charges including forgery of liquor licenses, uttering false documents and willful failure to comply with the law in management of public funds.

Last week, another Kisii county official Musa Ogaro Osoro was arrested for giving false information.

"He made a false declaration contrary to the Oaths and Statutory Declarations Act of the laws of Kenya," said Mr Kangara.