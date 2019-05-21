Liberian Muscian Urges Weah to Invest in Agriculture

A veteran Liberian musician Ben O. Gibson urges President George Manneh Weah to prioritize agriculture in making Liberia self-sufficient in food.

He gave the suggestion on Monday, 20 May in Sinkor, Monrovia while speaking to reporters on his latest album coming soon titled: "The Hunger Solution."Ben is producer of the famous Disarmament, Demobilization Resettlement and Reintegration or DDRR song and another called 'Nobody Fine Pass Money.'

According to him, when the country returns to the soil, it would be hunger-free as everyone would have food to eat and stop depending on other countries for the nation's stable food rice.He emphasizes that any nation that is unable to feed itself, risks going through severe hunger.

He indicates that in this proposed green revolution, the President, Vice President, the Speaker and members of the National Legislature, the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Universities professors, market women, taxi drivers, and medical doctors, among others, Liberia would no longer experience hunger.

Ben recommends that government should establish farms in all 15 counties, adding, "All Liberians will be hunger free if we join hands and go back to the soil."

He notes that Liberia is too old enough to continue to depend on other countries to feed her citizens, adding that 'Green Revolution' is the only answer to Liberia's hunger.

He calls on international partners to assist the country to resolve its current food problem, which is an age-old problem that needs drastic solution.

Ben discloses that he intends to create necessary awareness and also advance solutions in his upcoming musical album.

He reveals that some countries around the world are much more powerful and strong simply because they can adequately and consistently feed themselves without depending on others.

He promises to work along with the Ministry of Agriculture to ensuring that all government officials gets involved in Green Revolution, which is the surest way to save the nation from hunger.

Slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe launched a Green Revolution program in the 80s with instruction to his officials to farm, an exercise that saw Liberia grew enough food, especially rice, for local consumption. By Emmanuel Mondaye-Editing by Jonathan Browne