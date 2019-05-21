Botswana: 'Environmental Issues Affect All'

Gaborone — The legal fraternity, religious leaders along with governments and other sectors of civil society have to seriously attend to the environmental and related matters for they affect everyone equally.

Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Mr Nonofo Molefhi said the world was a global village in which what happened in one part of the globe almost immediately affected another part of the world.

He was officially opening the African Consortium on Law and Religious Studies conference in Gaborone on May 19.

For example, Mr Molefhi said, the whole world had witnessed the spill-over effects triggered by natural catastrophes.

In addition, all had observed the impact of conflicts on lives in one part of the world which had forced others to put in place humanitarian aid to alleviate their condition, he said.

Mr Molefhi said the events had caused misery among many desperate communities while all had noted the extent to which environments had been destroyed and ruined.

He said the state of affairs indicated to all countries that in a global village, where everyone resided, the notion of Botho should be revived with everyone mindful that they related to one another in a meaningful manner.

"Through our actions all of us should be conscious of our behavior, and all of us should be aware of how our actions affect familial ties, communal relations, and social connections. On top of that, all of us should be conscious of the extent to which our deeds have a negative knock-on effect on the environment in which all of us operate," he said.

The minister said instead of littering or polluting the surroundings, everyone should take responsibility of keeping the environs hygienic by using trash cans and by taking action against those who contaminated rivers and dams, and by doing the right things.

He said besides the legal fraternity and the religious communities everyone should play a pro-active role whether through advocacy groups or in any capacity to stop the surroundings from being spoiled and soiled.

Mr Molefhi pointed out that Botswana's Vision 2016 and its successor Vision 2036 served as a roadmap towards propelling the economy to prosperity by taking into account global trends.

He said its aspirations included undertaking collective action in observing democratic principles, being self-reliant, and maintaining unity in order that the nation could be able to transform and develop itself into a resilient and vibrant one.

The minister stressed that the ultimate objective was to transform Botswana from an upper middle to a high income economy, where all Batswana enjoyed improved quality of life.

Source: BOPA