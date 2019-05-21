Somalia: FM and UK Ambassador Underscore the Depth of Bilateral Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received today in Mogadishu the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellency Mr. Benjamin James Fender, during which he discussed enhancing the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of developing cooperation in all fields.

The meeting focused on cooperation in the fields of security, military, investment, and economic development, and supporting the majestic efforts of the federal government, which translates people's aspirations for stability throughout the country to achieve progress and prosperity.