Somalia: Deputy Prime Minister Leaves Mogadishu for Turkey

Somali Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled has jetted out of the country on his way to Turkey on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister is accompanied by the Governor of the Somali Central Bank, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and the Director of Mogadishu Port, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamud.

Somali Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation will meet senior Turkish government officials during their official visit.

Somalia and Turkey share strong diplomatic relations backed by Defense and humanitarian support from Ankara since the first high profile visit of Turkish Prime Minister Now President, Rajab Tayyip Erdogan on August 2011 in Mogadishu.

The Turkish embassy in Somalia is one of the biggest diplomatic missions of Ankara in the continent.

It also inaugurated military base in 2017 to train and equip Somali armed forces in a bid to support Somali government quest for peace and fight against armed group al-Shabaab.