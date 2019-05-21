South Africa: Morris Humbled By Chance to Create Proteas History

Cape Town — If it wasn't for an injury to Anrich Nortje, Chris Morris would be on holiday right now.

Instead, he was drafted in as a late replacement in the Proteas' 15-man Cricket World Cup squad and is now in England looking to create history.

South Africa have never competed in a World Cup final, and winning the sport's most coveted prize is something that has haunted the Proteas for two-and-a-half decades.

"To be given an opportunity to create history for South African cricket is an awesome feeling and it's quite humbling," Morris said last week ahead of the Proteas' departure to England.

"To be the first team to get to a World Cup final and then, hopefully, to win it would be phenomenal.

"It's an absolute dream, but to get to that dream we have quite a few steps to get through."

Unlike in previous World Cups, the Proteas enter the 2019 edition with not much expected of them.

Instead, the likes of England, India and Australia are considered the frontrunners for the trophy.

South Africa's first match will be against the hosts and favourites at The Oval on May 30, and Morris says that is where all the focus is currently.

"As a team we're focusing on our first game. That's probably the most important one and we aren't looking too far ahead," he said.

"If you want to climb a mountain you can't look up, you need to look down first.

"Our first target is to win that game and hopefully make a statement."

Exactly how Morris will fit into the plans is still not clear - Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius are the other specialist allrounders in the squad - but he backs those around him to deliver the goods.

"I personally feel every player in our team is an x-factor player," Morris said.

"On their day, they can change the game from anywhere."

Source: Sport24