South Africa: State Prepares for Sexual Harassment Trial of Former Bryanston School Sports Coach

The case of a 33-year-old former Bryanston High School sports coach, who is accused of sexual harassment, has been postponed to next month to give the defence more time to study the contents of the docket.

The accused, who can't be identified because he has not pleaded to the charges, arrived at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and was accompanied by his wife.

The two sat next to each other and chatted before he was called to appear.

It was a short appearance and, after the case was postponed, the couple quickly dashed out of the court building.

The coach was arrested in January after a 17-year-old pupil and her mother opened a case against him.

It is alleged that the sexual harassment took place in 2017 and 2018 during netball matches and on school outings, a parent of one of the complainants previously told News24.

He was dismissed from the high school on March 1 after a disciplinary hearing.

A trial

Advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse, Luke Lamprecht, said the organisation was happy that the matter would finally go for trial.

Lamprecht added they were pleased that the docket was complete and that it would be disclosed to the former sports coach and his legal team.

"Initially, during the previous appearances, the defence team wanted the matter to be dismissed and the State fought hard to ensure that the case will go for trial. The ball is now in the hands of the defence. They wanted a dismissal and they didn't get it. The State has done a good job," said Lamprecht.

The man is expected to appear in court again on June 18.

