Kenya: Watch - Uhuru Gets Naughty At State House Event With Facial Gesture

President Uhuru Kenyatta has become the subject of hilarious memes after he was filmed making a naughty facial gesture while hosting business people at State house.

Mr Kenyatta was captured on camera making the hilarious gesture to a person opposite him. The recipient of the gesture remains unknown.

Kenyans online have been guessing possible explanations to the president's naughtiness.

Many were however delighted by the president's 'just-being-human' moment.

We found the meme#UhuruKenyatta pic.twitter.com/dDI7bPOaKT - kevin birah (@BirahKevin) May 18, 2019

"This guy is just human we always have those moments," commented @maverickkenyan.

"That face is so funny,ai_Mr prezzo you must be a joker," stated @denowaembu.

"My Prezzo is human! go on and roll them eyes in the next clip. Long live my President," said @Chepkemboi.

There were those who thought the video was manipulated.

"Thought it was Photoshop," wrote @romniano.

"Haiya! Nidhani ni Photoshop," said Elijah Njuguna.

Here is a clip of the actual moment at State House.

President Uhuru makes funny face at a meeting with businesspeople...