Kenya: Public Warned About Fraudsters Impersonating CS Monica Juma

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a public alert about fraudsters who is impersonating Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb Monica Juma.

In a statement, the DCI asked anyone who had been defrauded by the person running a fake Twitter and Facebook accounts that belong to the CS to report the matter to the nearest police station.

According to a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the accounts had been used to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans.

DEFRAUDED

"Our attention has been drawn to a number of social media accounts that are impersonating the CS Amb Monica Juma. Unfortunately, these accounts are being used to solicit money from unsuspicious individuals," the statement read in part.

The ministry said that the CS has only one Twitter account and that she is not on Facebook.

DCI has also asked those who had been defrauded to report the matter as investigators drawn from the Cyber Crime Unit had commenced investigations.

"We urge those who have been defrauded through a Twitter account alleged to be of the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs madam Monica Juma to report to the DCI through: [email protected] Detectives from the Cyber Crime Unit have commenced investigations to ensure the perpetrators are dealt with according to the law," read the statement.

IMPERSONATORS

In the recent past, cases where top government officials are impersonated by fraudsters have been on the increase.

Last week, detectives say that someone impersonated Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and conned a member of Dubai's royal family millions of shillings.

Two weeks ago, a former student at Nairobi University Mr James Oire Ombui was arrested and charged in court for impersonating Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale.