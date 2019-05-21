South Africa: Cry the Beloved ANC! Ace Magashule's Lecture Should Not Have Been Done in Walter Sisulu's Name

analysis

On 18 May 2019, Ace Magashule, Secretary-General of the ANC, delivered a memorial lecture ostensibly dedicated to the honour of Walter Sisulu. In the event, the occasion was reduced to the mouthing of fatuous factional platitudes. By indulging in that crass act, the little people involved managed to desecrate the memory of the ANC's pre-eminent unifier and national builder.

Walter Max Ulyate Sisulu was born at Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape, on 18 May 1912. This was a mere four months after the birth of the African National Congress (ANC) on 8 January. This venerated and first full-time Secretary General (SG) of the ANC was to spend virtually his entire life fighting - and at one point almost being hanged - for the achievement of the ideals of his beloved organisation. Such was his persona and integrity that numerous established leaders, among them Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, acknowledged him as their mentor and; in many instances, their role model, too.

