21 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cry the Beloved ANC! Ace Magashule's Lecture Should Not Have Been Done in Walter Sisulu's Name

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Mavuso Msimang

On 18 May 2019, Ace Magashule, Secretary-General of the ANC, delivered a memorial lecture ostensibly dedicated to the honour of Walter Sisulu. In the event, the occasion was reduced to the mouthing of fatuous factional platitudes. By indulging in that crass act, the little people involved managed to desecrate the memory of the ANC's pre-eminent unifier and national builder.

Walter Max Ulyate Sisulu was born at Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape, on 18 May 1912. This was a mere four months after the birth of the African National Congress (ANC) on 8 January. This venerated and first full-time Secretary General (SG) of the ANC was to spend virtually his entire life fighting - and at one point almost being hanged - for the achievement of the ideals of his beloved organisation. Such was his persona and integrity that numerous established leaders, among them Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, acknowledged him as their mentor and; in many instances, their role model, too.

On 18 May 2019, at the premises of the Waaihoek Methodist Church in Mangaung, Ace Magashule, SG of the ANC, delivered a memorial lecture ostensibly dedicated to the honour of Walter Sisulu. In the event, the occasion was reduced...

South Africa

Caster Semenya to Race in 3000m Event in California

South Africa's two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya will race the 3,000 meters at the Diamond League Prefontaine… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.