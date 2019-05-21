Nigeria: Hotsports Wins Egypt 2019 AFCON Marketing Rights

Nigeria's HotSports Media Group has won the rights to market the 32nd African Cup of Nations starting in Cairo on June 21. It will broadcast on terrestrial television channels across Nigeria, the company has announced.

It said the deal would be sealed with the Nigerian Television Authority at a signing ceremony in Abuja today.

The Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest football tournament in the continent, which Nigerian fans look forward to perhaps even much more than the FIFA World Cup.

This year's edition in Egypt, which will kick off in Cairo on June 21 and run till July 19, is expected to catch the attention of billions of TV viewers in the continent and across the world with HotSports bringing all the 52 matches from the group stage to the showpiece final to the fans in their homes, viewing centres and other relaxation sports.

Announcing the decision of NTA to grant HotSports the rights to market and broadcast the tournament, the Group CEO of HotSports Media Group, Mr Taye Ige said that Nigerian football fans and other stakeholders would have four weeks of fun watching the matches on TV.

"We will deploy all our technical and marketing competencies acquired over the years to give Nigerian lovers of the beautiful game a most relaxing and fulfilling AFCON as they cheer the Super Eagles to victory in Egypy," he assured.

Brands and products will use the massive TV viewership to connect with existing and potential customers during the tournament.