Nigeria: Actress, Ebube Nwagbo Emerges Camosunate Brand Ambassador

Geneith Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited has announced Nollywood star and movie producer, Ebube Nwagbo, as Camosunate Brand Ambassador.

The company, in a statement signed by the Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Emeka Nwachukwu, said it is optimistic that with Camosunate, which is endorsed by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), sufferers of malaria in Nigeria now have a credible and efficacious alternative in the battle against the disease.

It also noted that the company has massively discounted across all channels distribution the price of camosunate, a malaria brand, marketed in Nigeria by Geneith Pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, Nwagbo described camosunate as "menace to malaria and salvation to suffers of the ailment."

Nwagbo said: "I'm proud to be the Ambassador of the best malaria brand currently in the market. Camosunate is the way to go in rubbishing the scourge of malaria."