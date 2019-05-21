Cameroon: Buea - Splendid March Past, Over 40 Decorated

Although the rest of the city was dead, the ceremonial ground gained a lyrical show of patriotism

From Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai's arrival at 10am kicking off activities at the Bongo Square ceremonial grounds in Buea to the last segment of the march past parade at 12.24am, two hours twenty-four minutes were enough to mark the 47th National Day in Buea, headquarters of the South West Region yesterday, 20 May, 2019.

The Governor expressed satisfaction at the end of the day saying it was a wonderful feast, noting that the youth staged a wonderful show of love of their country. "All went well without incident", the Governor said to the press. Before the march past some 45 meritorious public servants received medals affixed to their chests by Governor Okalia Bilai assisted by the Divisional Officer for Buea, Kouam Wokam Paul.

On the whole, the Buea National Advanced School of Public Works (NASPW) stole the day staging the entire student population for the march past parade. Other institutions like the University of Buea demonstrated an impressive appearance lining up the various Departments of the Institution. Head Teachers of primary schools in Buea marched past in place of their pupils who could not turn up under threats of life issued on the social media for those who would attend the event in Buea.

Other institutions like the Molyko Grammar School, Government Technical High School, Government High School Buea-Bokwaongo, Government School Buea Town, Posts and Telecommunications School and the youths of FOSUNET carefully organized to take part in the manifestations.

The various forces performed a show of national might with impeccable marching steps, display of logistics and an outlay of the nation's arsenal to fight enemies. The Military, the Gendarmerie, the Police, the Penitentiary Administration, the Customs, the Forest Guards and the Ex-Serviced men were all on hand to show the pride of the nation. The lone political party that marched past at the Buea ceremonial grounds was the CPDM in power.