Cameroon: Bamenda - Impressive Military Parade

A remarkable military march past and decorations in fair weather summed up 47th National Day event in Bamenda on May 20, 2019.

Lt. Col. Aseng Afe Herve commanded the troops when North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique's arrival set the tone for the May 20, 2019 National Day event at the Bamenda Commercial Avenue. It was a ghost town day in the metropolis, but stepped up security helped matters for the nation's defense and security forces to show strength. The Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General Agha Robinson and the Commander of the 5th Gendarmerie Region, Brigadier General Essoh Jules Ceasar watched from the grandstand as elements of the Defense and security forces marched past.

On duty were elements of the National Gendarmerie, Infantry, Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), Air Force, Army Rescue Unit, Police, Customs, Forestry Guards, Ex Service men etc. The novelty was a mixed section of the Forces showing togetherness for action. Adapted equipment for use to keep peace and order, especially in times of crisis, was equally on display by the defense and security forces.

The event also featured the recognition of meritorious sons and daughters of the nation with some 92 of them enrolled for medals. Among the lot rewarded for excelling in nation building efforts included the Vice Chancellor of the University of Bamenda, Prof. Nkuo Akenji Theresse, Gregory Muluh Nguh, Bi Bongwa Caroline, Awa Fidelis Balick, Fuchi Thomas, Jick Barnabas etc. Trophies and cash prizes were also dished out to athletes and teams that excelled during the May 20 sports week organized by the 5th Joint Military Region.

Away from that, a civilian march past dropped curtains on the day with some students of the University of Bamenda, CENAJES Bamenda, a few pupils and students of Ecole Publique Francophone Up Station, GBHS Bamendankwe, GBHS Bayelle, GBHS Down town and GTHS Nkwen. Some staff of Regional technical services equally marched past ahead of some CPDM militants of the Bamenda IA , IB and IC sections . In effect, May 20, 2019 is now history in Bamenda with North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique sounding off about success. He saluted stakeholders who helped matters despite threats and ghost town calls to dampen the event.