Kenya: Mombasa Steps Up Fight Against Cholera

Mombasa County government has banned the sale of bottled water from unverified companies to tame cholera outbreak in the city.

Through the department of Public Health and Sanitation, the local government has also instructed all hotel workers, food and water vendors to register at county offices.

In a statement, executive for Health Hazel Koitaba outlined new strategies for cholera control in the county.

The local government has also banned all food outsourced from hotels, suppliers and business entities whose premises and businesses are unlicensed and do not have a health inspection certificate from the department.

Ms Koitaba noted that anyone outsourcing food and drinks for any public function is required to immediately notify the department of health services to allow for the necessary inspections and approvals.

She has urged individuals or organisations wishing to outsource food and drinks to notify the department within 14 days prior to their function.

The Health executive said her team is working closely with Coast Water Services Board, water services providers, Water Resources Management Authority (WRMA) and Water Resource Users Associations (WRUA) to put in place mechanisms for vigorous and random testing of water from all water resources, treatment and quality assurance, to map and repair all broken overflowing sewer lines that may cause water contamination.

The local government is issuing water treatment chemicals and other sanitation consumables to prevent cholera cases.

In addition, on-ground treatment centres have been set up to attend to any cases at source.

She said authorised officials from the department are making random spot checks to ensure compliance to the directive.