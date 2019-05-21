Nigeria: Olympic Day Celebration to Hold in June

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has disclosed that it has started preparing for this year's Olympic Day celebration, which is scheduled for June 29.

The Olympic Day celebration is an annual event organised by the NOC in collaboration with the Nigeria Sport For All Commission. It gives the populace the opportunity to experience some of the magic of the Olympic Games in their own communities.

It is also a platform that allows people to learn about Olympic values and to put them into practice in their everyday life.

The NOC said in a statement yesterday that all participating states would feature in jogging, aerobics, cultural displays and demonstration of other sports to commemorate the event, adding that engaging in physical exercises promotes healthy and mutual living.

Chairman, NOC Sport For All Commission, Anthony Oyetayo, said the campaign for healthy living and physical exercise should be taken to all parts of the country.

He added that under the auspices of The Association for International Sport For All (TASIFA), the Sport For All Commission would take part in TASIFA World Games scheduled to take place in Portugal next year.