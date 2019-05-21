Malawi: Atupele Votes and Urges Calm in the Electoral Process Leading to Results

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi and his wife Angela cast their votes at Nainunje Primary School polling centre in Machinga North East Constituency in front of a large group of fellow local voters and supporters.

Atupele Muluzi has cast his vote at Nainunje Primary School polling centre in Machinga North East Constituency.

As he exited the polling station, Atupele who is the youthful presidential hopeful amongst the other six contestants, said he was pleased that the election day was peaceful, and made calls for calm to try to avoid a violent reaction to the results.

'My sincere thanks to all the team working here and at every polling station across the country. Their dedication and adherence to a legal, transparent and accountable elections are vital to the continued peace and stability of our country," said Atupele.

" I hope that all eligible Malawians use this opportunity to vote for the Malawi that they want for the future and do so in a peaceful way," he added.

Atupele, who is former president Bakili Muluzi's son and is also contesting for the parliamentary sit with six other candidates, arrived at the centre at exactly 11:.36am.

He completed voting at 11:46 am then headed back to his constituency home before returning to Blantyre to await the results.

The centre which is under Mpiri Ward, registered 2 847 voters.

Former president Bakili Muluzi later also came at the polling centre to cast his ballot.

Election turnout was high, election officials said, with voters forming long queues to cast their ballots for the national assembly and local councillors as well as the presidency.