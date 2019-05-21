21 May 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Joyce Banda Encourages Malawians to Step Out and Vote

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Roy Nkosi/ Mana
Voting in progress at Goliati in Thyolo where President Peter Mutharika will cast his vote.
By Leah Malimbasa

Former president Joyce Banda has encouraged Malawians to take part in the voting exercise of the tripartite elections.

:Joyce Banda voting in Zomba

Speaking after casting her ballot at Malemia Primary School polling centre in Zomba Tuesday morning, Banda encouraged all registered voters to exercise their voting rights.

"It is their right to recruit us, leaders. If they sit at home they are denying themselves that right," said Banda.

Asked if (as the former head of state) she is willing to work with the leader that will win if the candidate that she endorsed loses, Banda said it is her right to endorse the candidate that Malawians deserve.

"But whoever carries the day, will become our leader and all of us will rally behind that leader," she said.

Banda further commended Malawians for their peaceful interactions and coexistence despite their differences in political affiliations.

"At community level, people tried their best to maintain peace," she said.

Zomba has 10 constituencies, 319 035 registered voters and a total of 214 polling centres.

More on This

President Mutharika - 'It's Quite Obvious That We're Going to Win'

On the eve of elections in Malawi, President Peter Mutharika gave DW an exclusive interview. Talking to DW's… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.