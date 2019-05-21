Malawi: Joyce Banda Encourages Malawians to Step Out and Vote

Photo: Roy Nkosi/ Mana

Voting in progress at Goliati in Thyolo where President Peter Mutharika will cast his vote.

Former president Joyce Banda has encouraged Malawians to take part in the voting exercise of the tripartite elections.

:Joyce Banda voting in Zomba

Speaking after casting her ballot at Malemia Primary School polling centre in Zomba Tuesday morning, Banda encouraged all registered voters to exercise their voting rights.

"It is their right to recruit us, leaders. If they sit at home they are denying themselves that right," said Banda.

Asked if (as the former head of state) she is willing to work with the leader that will win if the candidate that she endorsed loses, Banda said it is her right to endorse the candidate that Malawians deserve.

"But whoever carries the day, will become our leader and all of us will rally behind that leader," she said.

Banda further commended Malawians for their peaceful interactions and coexistence despite their differences in political affiliations.

"At community level, people tried their best to maintain peace," she said.

Zomba has 10 constituencies, 319 035 registered voters and a total of 214 polling centres.