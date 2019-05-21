21 May 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Arrest 2 Poll Monitors for Attempting to Vote Twice

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Roy Nkosi/ Mana
Voting in progress at Goliati in Thyolo where President Peter Mutharika will cast his vote.
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested two election monitors for attempting to vote twice at different centres.

Voting process at Lilongwe Technical College

Police spokesperson in the district Lubriano Kaitano said the two poll monitors are for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

"It is an offence, under the electoral laws to vte twice," said Kaitano.

However, he could not reveal their names, saying the police were still investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair has expressed satisfaction with the high turn-out in most of polling centres.

She said the system of having streams has helped to avoid congestion.

More on This

Voting Underway in High-Stakes Election

Malawians began voting for their next president, 193 legislators and 463 ward councillors on Tuesday (May 21), in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.