21 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: MTN Listing Has Empowered Nigerians - NCC

By Nkechi Onyedika-Ugoeze

Abuja — The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said it had succeeded in empowering Nigerians to own, control and manage one of the dominant telecommunications companies in the country with the MTN listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Addressing reporters in Abuja, its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the listing followed the settlement agreement reached with the telecommunications firm to pay N330 billion in fine to government coffers.

He said the company had paid N235 billion of the sum.

