Egyptian President Awards Outgoing Chinese Ambassador First-Class Order

Cairo — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi bestowed on Monday the Order of the Republic, First Class, on outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Song Aiguo in acknowledgement of his efforts and role in boosting bilateral relations.

At the honoring ceremony, Song, who ends his nine-year tenure in Egypt, said that the honoring does not go for him only, but also for the Chinese government and people, reflecting the outstanding progress of the relations between China and Egypt.

Also on Monday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli told the outgoing Chinese envoy that Egypt is looking forward to upholding the growing momentum of Egyptian-Chinese relations in a way that contributes to realizing prosperity for both peoples.

Since the upgrading of relations between China and Egypt to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, the two countries have boosted cooperation in various fields, with some 1,080 Chinese companies presently operating in Egypt, according to official Egyptian figures.