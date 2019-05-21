South Africa: Limpopo Teen Accused of Kidnapping, Raping Two Girls to Apply for Bail

A teenager accused of kidnapping and raping two girls will apply for bail when he appears again in the Dennilton Magistrate's Court in Limpopo later this month.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named at this stage, is alleged to have lured two girls - aged 12 and 13 - to an RDP house at the Tambo section in Dennilton last week. He then allegedly raped both of them over a two-day period.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man had been handed over to police by residents.

"It is alleged that on May 16, the suspect met the two victims and lured them to an RDP house in the area and locked them inside. He then bought them food and raped both of them, before one of the victims managed to escape.

"The victim ran home, where she informed her parents about the ordeal. The other victim was left behind with the suspect," Ngoepe said.

He said the girl's parents, accompanied by members of the community, stormed the house the following day. They found the man allegedly raping the girl.

The man managed to escape, but was later caught by residents and handed over to the police.

The case returns to court on May 23.

Source: News24