South Africa: Businessman Killed in His Mercedes in Gugulethu

A popular businessman has been shot dead in Gugulethu, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

Pitso Gcina, 51, is understood to have been parking his red Mercedes Benz in NY75 in the early hours of Monday when he was attacked.

The incident happened a few kilometres from SoChiller and Pisto's Lounge.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, confirmed they were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in NY75.

No arrests have been made.

Gugulethu ward councillor Bongani Ngcombolo said he was "very shocked". He visited Gcina's loved ones and they were all very emotional.

"He was a good man. I worked with him around the community. Even the church close to his business would say he was a good man."

He said the area needed more visible and proactive policing.

Rwexana said the motive for the shooting was not yet clear.

Anyone with more information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

