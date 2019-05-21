21 May 2019

Zambia: Judge Grants 'Last Adjournment' in Impeachment Case

By Perpetual Sichikwenkwe

THE Lusaka High Court has granted the last adjournment in a case in which two private Lusaka citizens are challenging the Speaker of the National Assembly's decision to table in Parliament the motion of impeachment of President Lungu.

Judge Annessi Banda-Bobo granted the last adjournment last week with the matter slated to come up on June, 24, this year.

Ms Justice Banda-Bobo also ordered parties in the matter to file their submissions before the date of hearing, or she would proceed to hear the matter based on the evidence on record.

