Angola: President Sacks Board of Directors of Public Water Supply Firm

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, on Monday, through an executive decree sacked the board of directors of the Public Water Supply Company (EPAL), and appointed a new one.

According to a press note from the President's Civil Office, João Lourenço sacked the CEO of the Public Water Supply Firm, Diogenes Orsini Flores Diogo.

The Executive and non Executive Administrators, Pedro Manuel Sebastião, Ana Eduarda Assis de Almeida, Adão Manuel da Silva, Manuel Silva Lopes da Cruz, and Domingos António Candeia and Armando João were also exonerated.

The president appointed Fernando João Cunha as the new CEO of the firm, Alberto Miguel Manuel, Ângelo Sebastião Filipe, Manuel Silva Lopes da Cruz and Kubikiladia Bernardete Garcia as Executive Administrators.

Armando João and Celeste de Jesus Sequeira Bragança have been appointed non-Executive administrators.