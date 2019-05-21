Angola: President Unveils Security Academy

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, inaugurated Monday the Academy of Social Sciences and Technologies, which will teach master and doctoral courses in security and intelligence system of the President of the Republic.

1 / 1

Details of the Security academy

Located in Camama, Belas municipality, in Luanda, the academy was created three years ago by Presidential Decree and is under the supervision of the External Intelligence Service (SIE), depending directly on the Head of the Executive Branch and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The director general of this educational institution, José Luís Caetano de Sousa, informed that the project aims to train the staff of other strategic institutions of the Angolan State that, due to their attributions, deal with foreign organizations.

He made known that the institution will provide master's degrees in Globalization and Security, Law and External Security, Economy and International Finance, Security of Communication Networks, as well as postgraduate in Strategic Intelligence and Intelligence and Security Studies.

The academy will also provide English and French language courses as well as regional languages such as Lingala and Swaili.

The military institution will also provide training for specialists, including in Portuguese language, in the framework of cooperation with regional counterparts.

At present, 161 students are attending three Masters courses.