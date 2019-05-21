21 May 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Holds Talks With EU's Federica Mogherini

By Pscu

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday met a high level European Union (EU) delegation led by Federica Mogherini, the Vice President of the European Commission who also doubles up as the EU's High Representative for Foreign Policy.

The talks between the President and Mogherini, centred on trade relations and Kenya's role in regional security.

Mogherini assured President Kenyatta of EU's commitment to continue supporting peace and security activities in the horn of Africa and the entire East and Central Africa region.

Present during the meeting at State House, Nairobi, were Cabinet Secretaries Dr Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs) and Dr Fred Matiangi (Interior) among other senior state officials.

Earlier, Mogherini inaugurated the new European Union Embassy in Nairobi, the second largest globally, signifying the growing importance of Nairobi to the union.

